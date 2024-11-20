Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Catalent were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Catalent by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Catalent by 162.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,130,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after buying an additional 699,851 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 405,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 18.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

