Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 245 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 17.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,314 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

