Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 885 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dayforce were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth $721,310,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,396,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,027,000. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,600,000.

NYSE:DAY opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $76,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,022 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,137.72. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,643 shares of company stock valued at $460,877. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

