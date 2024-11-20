Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Pool by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 59,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pool by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Pool by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $362.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

