Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

LNT opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.