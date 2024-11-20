UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 2,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,447,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 567,878 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

UDR Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.47%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

