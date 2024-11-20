Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 96.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.