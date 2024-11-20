Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $219,000 Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in News were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of News by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Capital raised shares of News to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.36. News Co. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

