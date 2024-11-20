Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after buying an additional 1,186,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 7,781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 941,756 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,327,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,307,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.93 and a beta of 3.36. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

