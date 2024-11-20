Royce & Associates LP Sells 19,175 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,587,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 63.7% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,100,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 428,232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 437.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 682,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 115.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCSI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

CCSI opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $451.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.38.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

