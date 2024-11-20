Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 155.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 130,037 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Celanese by 32.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $71.45 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Celanese from $163.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Celanese from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.59.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

