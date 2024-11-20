Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $1,984,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 35.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Lear by 73.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lear by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,023,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,216,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

