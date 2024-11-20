Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 567 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

