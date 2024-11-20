CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $102,615,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,670,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,947,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,470,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

