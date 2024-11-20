Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 73.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nextracker by 1,602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 29,300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXT shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nextracker from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Shares of NXT opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.32. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

