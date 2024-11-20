Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,965 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 136,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE FIS opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

