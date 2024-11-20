Shelley Powell Sells 50,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total transaction of C$2,843,700.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

TSE:SU opened at C$57.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$57.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.