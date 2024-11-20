OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,001 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.46 and a 1-year high of $105.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Cfra upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 54.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.