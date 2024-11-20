ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 492,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,048,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,875,135.25. This trade represents a 4.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

