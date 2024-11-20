Sage Advisors LLC Buys 1,669 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sage Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 907.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.3% of Sage Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $772.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

