13,821 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $53,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

HPP opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $470.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.85.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $19,307.60. The trade was a 71.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. The trade was a 13.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

