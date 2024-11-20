CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CubeSmart worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,316,000 after buying an additional 274,493 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CubeSmart by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 30.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 411,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

