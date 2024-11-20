Natixis Advisors LLC Has $14.96 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $170.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.77 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.37.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

