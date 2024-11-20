Natixis Advisors LLC Has $14.96 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $170.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.77 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.37.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.