Metis Global Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XHR

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.