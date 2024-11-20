Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 936.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 592,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 535,462 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $102,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 310.0% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Broadcom by 39.5% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 89.7% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

