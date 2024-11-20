Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 132.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Wedbush increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

