Metis Global Partners LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.39.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The business had revenue of $53.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.