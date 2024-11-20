Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,223 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $561.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $652.00 to $641.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.05, for a total transaction of $469,740.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,568,394.35. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,958 shares of company stock worth $101,181,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

