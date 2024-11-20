OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $196.59 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $132.74 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.22.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.19.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

