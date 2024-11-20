Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 80 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.8% during the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 195.9% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $561.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $570.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $583.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,424 shares in the company, valued at $311,054,400. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $459,405.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,197,043.71. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,958 shares of company stock valued at $101,181,747. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

