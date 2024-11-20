Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,487 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Stride worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,209.32. This trade represents a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Stride Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.60. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $103.98.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

