Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 917.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,837,000 after buying an additional 11,453,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,563 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,374,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,962,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 226,130.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $772.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.