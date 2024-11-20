News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in News were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in News in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in News by 95.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of News by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

News Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

