Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

