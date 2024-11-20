Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.25.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

