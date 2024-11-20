Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,186 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 304.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVZ. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -89.13%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

