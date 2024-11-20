Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mosaic by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mosaic by 21.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mosaic by 85.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

