Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The trade was a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.5 %

DLTR stock opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

