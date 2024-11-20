Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 27,135 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,135 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $19,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

FNF opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

