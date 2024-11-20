LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 1.2 %

LKQ stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

