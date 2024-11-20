Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $205.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $237.16.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

