Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,190,000 after buying an additional 3,289,748 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $37,763,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 2.96.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

