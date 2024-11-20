Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,363 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in APA were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 386.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in APA by 1,325.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in APA by 48.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 2.4 %

APA stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $37.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55.

APA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.