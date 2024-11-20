KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 387.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

