Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.9 %

RGA stock opened at $227.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $157.45 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

