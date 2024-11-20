Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 552.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.3 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

