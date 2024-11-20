KBC Group NV Has $275,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

BWXT stock opened at $130.33 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.69 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.