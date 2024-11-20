Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 6,207 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $190,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average of $186.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

