Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 202.5% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

