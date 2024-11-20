Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GeneDx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,575,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $29,830.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,200.30. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $121,287.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,581.81. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,065,580 shares of company stock valued at $78,848,138. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGS. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

GeneDx Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. GeneDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

